Services set for Topeka man killed in unsolved homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a Topeka man who was the victim of the city’s most recent unsolved homicide.

Davidson Funeral Home says services have been set for Dustin M. Clayton, 35, of Topeka, the victim of the city’s most recent homicide, which remains unsolved.

His obituary states Clayton was a graduate of Topeka West High School and had been employed at Midwest Concrete.

His family noted he was a member of Community Church in Topeka and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was also a talented lyricist.

“Dustin was a beloved son, brother, and uncle and a loyal friend to everyone,” his family said in his obituary.

The funeral home noted that Celebration of Life services for Clayton has been set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Community Church, 1819 SW 21st St.

