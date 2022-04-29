Advertisement

Services set for Topeka man killed in unsolved homicide

Dustin Clayton
Dustin Clayton(Davidson Funeral Home)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a Topeka man who was the victim of the city’s most recent unsolved homicide.

Davidson Funeral Home says services have been set for Dustin M. Clayton, 35, of Topeka, the victim of the city’s most recent homicide, which remains unsolved.

His obituary states Clayton was a graduate of Topeka West High School and had been employed at Midwest Concrete.

His family noted he was a member of Community Church in Topeka and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was also a talented lyricist.

“Dustin was a beloved son, brother, and uncle and a loyal friend to everyone,” his family said in his obituary.

The funeral home noted that Celebration of Life services for Clayton has been set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Community Church, 1819 SW 21st St.

To send a flower arrangement or plant a tree in Clayton’s memory, click HERE.

One killed in Friday night shooting in Topeka

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged garage door at Capital City Nissan shows the place where a vehicle was stolen from...
Man accused of stealing vehicle from inside Topeka dealership by plowing through closed garage door
At least one taken into custody following chase through Topeka
One juvenile in custody following chase through Topeka
A man was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning near N.W. 70th and...
Man injured in rollover crash Thursday morning along US-75 north of Topeka
Crews responded to a structure fire early Friday in the 4800 block of S.E. 2nd in the Tecumseh...
Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in Tecumseh area
No injuries were reported when a tire came off a semitrailer and struck a school bus Wednesday...
Tire comes of semitrailer, hits school bus with 38 passengers in southwest Kansas

Latest News

Davonte Chaney, 29, was indicted for robbing the Truity Credit Union in Lawrence in Sept. 2021.
KC man found guilty in Sept. 2021 Lawrence bank robbery
FILE
Services set for Topeka man killed in Osage Co. crash
Topeka police on Friday morning responded to a house at 3019 S.W. MacVicar Ave. as part of an...
Police units respond Friday morning to residence in southwest Topeka
Alifonso Garcia
Kansas High Court denies appeals of man found guilty of killing his wife