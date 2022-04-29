Advertisement

Services set for Topeka man killed in Osage Co. crash

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services have been set for a Topeka man killed in an Osage Co. crash on Monday.

The Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel says memorial services have been set for Sir Alvis Jai O’Neal IV, 23, of Topeka, the victim of a fatal crash in Osage Co.

On Sunday, April 24, the Kansas Highway Patrol said O’Neal’s 2011 Kia Optima was headed north on S. Shawnee Heights Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway and came to a stop in a field.

Officials said O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger in his vehicle, Sky Zarel Jackson, 23, of Topeka, was uninjured.

A visitation for O’Neal has been set for 5 - 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Ave. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 7 at El Shaddai Ministries Community Church, 920 SE Sherman Ave.

To send flowers or plant a tree in O’Neal’s memory, click HERE.

Topeka man killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Osage County

