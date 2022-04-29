Advertisement

Police units respond Friday morning to residence in southwest Topeka

Topeka police on Friday morning responded to a house at 3019 S.W. MacVicar Ave. as part of an...
Topeka police on Friday morning responded to a house at 3019 S.W. MacVicar Ave. as part of an ongoing Federal Bureau of Investigation matter, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Friday morning were on the scene of a residence in southwest Topeka as part of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, authorities said.

Several police cruisers could be seen around 8:30 a.m. near a home at 3019 S.W. Jewell. The home was located at the southwest corner of S.W. 30th and Jewell.

One of the police units on the scene was a K-9 patrol officer. That officer could be seen coming from around the north side of the house around 9 a.m. before the dog was placed back inside the police cruiser, which left the scene a short time later.

Several other officers could be seen entering the residence shortly before 9 a.m.

A resident who lives in the area told 13 NEWS around 9 a.m. that a number of other police units were on the scene a short time earlier, including a beige-colored armored vehicle.

That neighbor also said that several law enforcement vehicles could be seen parked at a nearby church before they left that location.

Topeka police officials referred questions to the FBI.

Bridget Patton, FBI spokeswoman, said the agency had a “lawful presence” in the 3000 block of S.W. Jewell Avenue, as well as earlier Friday in the 2300 block of S.W. Hazelton Court.

Patton said the FBI activity at the locations was part of an “ongoing investigative matter.”

The FBI and Topeka police earlier Friday responded to the 2300 block of S.W. Hazelton Court.

No injuries or arrests had been reported at either location as of 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

