Parks and Rec. to sell Tulip Time bulbs in time to bloom in Topeka gardens in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. will sell Tulip Time bulbs just in time for them to bloom in Topeka gardens next year.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the annual Tulip time bulb sale has been set for 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 13, at its Howey greenhouse at SE 41st and Howey on the west side of Lake Shawnee.

SCP+R said bulbs from the 2022 Jerold Binkley Tulip Time will be on sale for $5 per plastic grocery bag or $10 per 5-gallon bucket. Guests are asked to bring their own bags and buckets.

Parks and Rec. said the tulips will be separated into piles on the west side of the greenhouse and customers will fill their own bags and buckets.

SCP+R noted that tulip bulbs should be stored in a cool, dry place and planted approximately four inches deep in October so that they bloom in April 2023.

Parks and Rec. said proceeds from the sale will go to the Parks For All Foundation and help purchase tulip bulbs for Jerold Binkley Tulip Time in 2023.

