Parents reflect on their son who died in a car wreck last Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A family is mourning a loss of their 23-year-old son, Sir Alvis Jai O’Neal IV.

He was driving home from visiting a friend last Sunday around 3:00 a.m.

On his way home, his parents say his GPS took him on a route that he was not familiar with.

“The road that it took him on is not the normal Shawnee Heights Road that we are used to his maps took him on a different location because he dropped off a friend at the house,” his mother, Eutocia Lyons-Patterson said.

His parents believe the road he took may have cost him his life, O’Neal was driving northbound on south Shawnee Heights Road when he took a curve and ran off the road, stopping in a field.

“This is one of the roads where there’s nothing out there no lights, there’s a sign but thats right as you get into the curve,” his father, Sir Alvis O’Neal III said.

They said their son wasn’t the first to drive off the curve, but is hopefully the last.

“When we were out there cleaning up, I cleaned up all of my son’s car like every piece of my son’s car as it was out there. I picked up all the parts and there were other parts of other cars out there, there was a red car, a blue car and other parts of other peoples cars out in that field so there has been multiple accidents,” she said.

His mom sat in the field where her son’s car was left, for hours just picturing the last spot her son was alive.

Now his parents reflect on what the world has lost--

“It goes down to his last action his friend said that while they were traveling in that car that day he had fell asleep and when he woke up Sir Alvis was holding him. He was trying to hold him back, you know, how you are holding a kid in the car and he was trying to hold him and protect them as they were in the car and it just goes to show that he was a selfless young man,” his dad said.

His parents do not want to see anyone else lose their lives on this road, they hope to speak to the county about adding lighting to the area to prevent further accidents.

Sir Alvis Jai O’Neal was expecting a daughter in June. The family has set up a Cash App ($sweettoica) fund to help provide her with a trust fund.

