One killed, one seriously injured Thursday in Franklin County crash

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Franklin County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:43 a.m. Thursday on US-59 highway, about two miles south of Princeton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Mazda CX9 was northbound on US-59 when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The driver of the Tacoma, Bryce Jacob Crump, 31, of Newton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Crump was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Mazda, Weston Scott Johnson, 18, of Garnett, was transported to AdventHealth in Ottawa with serious injuries. The patrol said Johnson wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

