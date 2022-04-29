Advertisement

Officers respond to incident in west-central Topeka

Phil Anderson reports (via Facebook live) about a Friday morning incident in west-central Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded Friday morning to an incident at a home in west-central Topeka.

Neighbors reported hearing several large “bangs” around 7:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of S.W. Hazelton Court.

Neighbors said officers entered a vacant house at 2300 S.W. Hazelton Court. The location was at the northwest corner of S.W. Hazelton Court and Plass Avenue, about a block east and a block south of S.W. 8th and MacVicar Avenue.

Officers were seen in and behind a garage around 7:45 a.m. at the address. The garage entrance was facing the 800 block of S.W. Plass Avenue.

Several law enforcement units — including an armored vehicle— left the scene around 7:52 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available..

