Michigan man seriously injured Thursday in western Kansas plane crash

SYRACUSE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Michigan man sustained serious injuries Thursday when the small plane he was piloting crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in western Kansas authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:38 a.m. Thursday at the Hamilton County Airport, 1301 N. Main St. in Syracuse.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, a Superior Culver LFA fixed-wing airplane took off from the airport before it had a loss of engine power. Upon trying to return to the runway, the plan stalled and crashed.

The pilot, Thomas E. Glotfelty, 64, of Tecumseh, Mich., was seriously injured in the crash.

Glotfelty was taken to Hamilton County Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.

The patrol said Glotfelty was alone in the plane.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.