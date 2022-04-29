Legislators pass Omnibus Education bill to Gov.’s desk for signature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislators have passed the Omnibus Education bill to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk with their approval.

Late Thursday night, April 28, the Kansas Legislature passed House Bill 2567, the Omnibus Education bill, which would fully fund schools and includes several policy provisions - most notably open enrollment.

The bill was written to remove federal impact aid from the purpose of local foundation aid in the Kansas School Equity and Enhancement Act. It would also exclude Fort Leavenworth School District and virtual school students from capital improvement state aid decisions.

The bill was introduced at the request of Abraham Pfannenstiel on behalf of the Kansas County Treasurers Association in the House on Jan. 27 and referred to the Committee on Transportation, which originally sponsored the bill. On Feb. 23, the House passed the bill under final action with a 114-6 vote.

The Committee on Ways and Means is the current sponsor of the bill.

Once in the Senate, the bill underwent amendments that added the policy provisions and was passed at the end of March under final action with a unanimous vote.

A Conference Committee Report was then drafted and adopted by the Senate on Thursday with a 24-12 vote. The House also voted to pass the report on Thursday with a 75-45 vote.

Americans For Prosperity-Kansas says it has been a consistent advocate for education and policies that will give students the chance to learn in an environment that best suits their needs.

“For far too long, our children have been subject to a one-size-fits-all approach. The Kansas Legislature rightly determined that this should no longer be the case, State Director of AFP-Kansas Elizabeth Patton said. “Therefore, I urge Governor Kelly to sign HB 2567 as soon as possible. Gov. Kelly promised to do “whatever it takes to close the education gap,” and now she has her chance. If signed, this bill marks a huge milestone for public school students across our state to have equal access to a quality education, regardless of zip code. Parents will finally be able to decide where their child goes to school, giving them the best opportunity to succeed. I hope the governor moves decisively to get this across the finish line.”

The bill will now head to the desk of Governor Laura Kelly for her signature.

