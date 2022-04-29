Advertisement

Law students who passed the Kansas bar officially sworn-in as attorneys

By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applicants who passed the Kansas bar exam have been sworn in as attorneys on Friday, April 29.

According to the Kansas Courts, the in-person ceremony was conducted at the Kansas judicial center in the Supreme Court courtroom. With about 30 attorneys in the ceremony, 24 attorneys were sworn in for 9 Kansas counties, and 6 for the states of Illinois, Missouri, and Texas.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert swore in the lawyers, while District Judge Toby Crouse, with the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, administered the federal oath to any applicants who wanted to be admitted to the federal courts.

A couple of the attorneys said it might be difficult, but it is worth it to become a lawyer.

”I would say it is a lot of work, but it is worth it, and it is an experience that you grow through no matter what your age is, whatever stage you are in life, grow and learn so much, and you get to help people in ways you never thought you could,” said new lawyer, Jamie Sheik.

“I say if you want to do it go for it because if you don’t do it now, in three years you are going to wonder why you didn’t do it,” said new lawyer, Daniel Sloan.

