KU Law ranks among best law schools in nation for post-graduation employment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Law has been ranked among the best law schools in the nation for employment after graduation.

Data recently released by the American Bar Association shows about 95% of graduates in the Class of 2021 at the University of Kansas School of Law found full-time, longtime legal employment.

The University said KU Law ranks eighth among ABA-accredited law schools in the nation in the category referred to as “best jobs.” It said best jobs are defined as full-time, long-term positions that require passing a bar exam or where a law degree offers an advantage.

KU said overall employment for the Class of 2021 was 96.9%. Compared with all ABA law schools, it said KU Law ranks 21st national for overall employment. It said this is the eighth straight year that KU Law employment has exceeded 90% - including graduates who enrolled in full-time graduate school after completing their Juris Doctor.

“We are encouraged that even in a year when the health crisis continued to take a toll on our economy, our students still achieved excellent employment outcomes,” said Heather Spielmaker, assistant dean for career services at KU Law. “High-caliber instruction and professional development guidance helped produce graduates who were competent and confident, and that clearly resonated with our employers.”

KU said graduates accepted positions with law firms, businesses, government agencies, public interest organizations and judges across the country.

An analysis by the nonprofit Law School Transparency placed KU Law fourth in the nation for graduates in full-time long-term government or public interest jobs.

KU noted that just over 30% of graduates in the KU Law Class of 2021 accepted jobs in that category. It said Law School Transparency ranks KU Law 19th for graduates in full-time long-term jobs that require a law license and are not solo practices.

The University said 13 graduates secured full-time long-term judicial clerkships, including two clerks at the federal court level. KU Law is also the top quarter of law schools nationally for the percentage of graduates in clerkships. It said 2 other graduates completed short-term clerkships before moving on to positions with law firms.

PreLaw Magazine also recognized KU Law as one of the top schools in the country for trial advocacy in its winter 2022 issue. the rankings are based on law schools’ curricular offerings in trial advocacy.

At KU Law, the school said those offerings include a certificate in advocacy skills; skills simulation courses through the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy; and several clinical and externship programs that help students build practical experience.

The magazine also highlighted innovative, hands-on mediation training offered to first-year students in the law school’s Lawyering Skills program.

KU Law was also listed as one of the “Best Schools for Practical Training” in the spring 2022 issue of PreLaw Magazine. That ranking focuses on hands-on offerings including clinics, field placements, simulation courses, pro bono service hours and moot court participation.

“KU Law’s curriculum is designed to give students the type of practical training that will prepare them for a successful legal career, starting during the first year of law school,” said Stephen Mazza, dean and professor of law. “From the first-year Lawyering Skills course to upper-level workshops in negotiating business deals or taking depositions, KU Law’s courses and faculty help ensure graduates can pursue jobs that match their interests.”

Employment data for all ABA-accredited schools is available HERE.

For more information about KU Law employment data, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.