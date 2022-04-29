KC man found guilty in Sept. 2021 Lawrence bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 30-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man has been found guilty of robbing a Lawrence Credit Union.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Dist. of Kansas, Davonte Chaney was found guilty of one count of bank robbery and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 21, 2021. Officials say Chaney entered the Truity Credit Union on W. 31st St. with a handgun and ordered everyone to get down on the ground.

Security camera photos from the Sept. 21, 2021 robbery. (FBI/Kansas City)

“Chaney’s criminal actions in order to get money subjected people who were making an honest living to a violent, terrifying ordeal,” said Duston Slinkard, U.S. Attorney. “The strong evidence collected by law enforcement investigators along with the convincing arguments prosecutors put before the jury, secured a conviction so that the victims’ suffering will not go unpunished.”

Sentencing is set for August 16, 2022.

