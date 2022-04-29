Advertisement

KC man found guilty in Sept. 2021 Lawrence bank robbery

Davonte Chaney, 29, was indicted for robbing the Truity Credit Union in Lawrence in Sept. 2021.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 30-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man has been found guilty of robbing a Lawrence Credit Union.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Dist. of Kansas, Davonte Chaney was found guilty of one count of bank robbery and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 21, 2021. Officials say Chaney entered the Truity Credit Union on W. 31st St. with a handgun and ordered everyone to get down on the ground.

Security camera photos from the Sept. 21, 2021 robbery.
Security camera photos from the Sept. 21, 2021 robbery. (FBI/Kansas City)

“Chaney’s criminal actions in order to get money subjected people who were making an honest living to a violent, terrifying ordeal,” said Duston Slinkard, U.S. Attorney. “The strong evidence collected by law enforcement investigators along with the convincing arguments prosecutors put before the jury, secured a conviction so that the victims’ suffering will not go unpunished.”

Sentencing is set for August 16, 2022.

