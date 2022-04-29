Kansas High Court denies appeals of man found guilty of killing his wife

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has denied appeals by a northwest Kansas man who was convicted of killing his wife who had been a correctional officer.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,645: State of Kansas v. Alifonso Eduardo Garcia, a Rooks Co. jury found Garcia guilty of premeditated murder.

Just before 5 a.m. on March 2018, Plainville Police said they were called to the 400 block of Commercial St. When they arrived, they said they found Alexis Garcia, 24, dead in the home, with her husband, Alifonso, lying next her with a wound on his neck.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Alifonso was arrested and taken to Salina Regional Health Center for the wound on his neck. He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Alexis had been a correctional officer at Norton Correctional Facility’s satellite unit in Stockton. She was also a mother of one.

The Supreme Court said a jury rejected Garcia’s testimony that an intruder had killed his wife and left him for dead.

The District Court sentenced Garcia to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Court documents indicate Garcia challenged the convictions and argued the District Court made a mistake when it denied him a change of venue, admitted autopsy photos, and declined to instruct the jury it could not convict him of voluntary manslaughter if it did not find him guilty of premeditated murder.

Garcia had also argued his constitutional rights were violated when he did not get a requested venue study.

In an opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Court said it affirmed Garcia’s convictions. It ruled the court made no mistake when it denied a change of venue because Garcia had failed to show presumed or actual prejudice among jury members.

The Court reasoned there was no mistake when autopsy photos were admitted because they were relevant and not unduly prejudicial. It also rejected Garcia’s claim of instructional error because the facts did not support giving a voluntary manslaughter instruction.

Finally, the Court said it declined to consider Garcia’s claim that denial of a venue study had violated his constitutional rights because he failed to bring the issue up in district court.

