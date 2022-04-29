Kansas City man convicted for filing insurance claims for stolen boats found to be fake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man will pay back more than $21,000 after he filed fraudulent insurance claims on boats that he said were stolen but had never even been made.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Larry F. Mason, Jr., 61, of Kansas City, has been sentenced to pay more than $21,000 after he was convicted on insurance fraud charges.

Schmidt said Mason was sentenced on April 22 in Wyandotte Co. District Court by Judge Jennifer L. Myers to repay $21,483.13 and to serve 24 months of supervised probation.

Mason pleaded guilty to two counts of insurance fraud on March 4.

Investigators found that Mason filed two fraudulent claims for the alleged theft of a 21-foot boat.

Court records indicate Mason filed his first claim for a stolen boat between February 2018 and May 2018 and was paid $21,483.13 by the insurance carrier. He then attempted to file a second claim between November 2018 and March 2019.

Schmidt said the second claim was not paid due to suspicion of fraud.

Investigators also said they found that the boats matching the identification numbers submitted by Mason in both claims were never even manufactured.

