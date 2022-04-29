Advertisement

Kansas anglers to soon find new spot at King Lake to fish

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will soon be able to fish at the Sunflower State’s newest public fishing spot, King Lake in Emporia.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says King Lake, on the northern edge of Emporia State University and I-35 will soon be the Sunflower State’s newest waterbody open to public fishing.

KDWP said the move is thanks to an ongoing partnership between ESU and KDWP.

Located in front of ESU’s newly built Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center, KDWP said King Lake’s fishery will be managed by university students enrolled in Fish Ecology and Fisheries Management courses with the guidance of KDWP Fisheries biologists.

“This arrangement is going to allow students at ESU the opportunity to get hands-on experience managing a fishery while affording Emporia-area anglers another location to wet a line,” said Ben Neely, KDWP Fisheries biologist. “We’re excited to see this fishery grow and to see more anglers out there enjoying what this lake has to offer.”

KDWP said an initial survey of the lake was done by students in Dr. Rachel Bowes’ Fish Ecology class in November 2021. Working alongside KDWP biologists, it said students sampled 12 fish species - including good numbers of bluegill, largemouth bass and white crappie. It said students also found management strategies moving forward, which include supplemental stockings of channel catfish and largemouth bass to help achieve a balanced food web and increase angling opportunities.

Additionally, KDWP said winter stocking of rainbow trout has been considered to provide winter fishing opportunities in the area.

“Emporia State University is proud of our long-standing partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks,” said Dr. Brent Thomas, dean of Emporia State’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “The presence of a public fishing lake on our campus that is collaboratively managed by our students and the agency will provide unique applied-learning opportunities to our Fisheries and Wildlife students.”

KDWP noted anglers can access the lake via the I-35 underpass off Highland St., east of the KDWP Research and Survey office and ESU soccer field. Currently, it said fishing regulations for King Lake follow statewide regulations, however, regulations could be adapted as additional surveys are held.

When fishing at King Lake, KDWP said a current fishing license is required and anglers may keep catches under the following guidelines:

SpeciesMinimum LengthDaily Creel Limit
Channel CatfishNA10
CrappieNA50
Largemouth Bass15 inches5

For more fishing in Kansas, click HERE.

For more information about ESU’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged garage door at Capital City Nissan shows the place where a vehicle was stolen from...
Man accused of stealing vehicle from inside Topeka dealership by plowing through closed garage door
At least one taken into custody following chase through Topeka
One juvenile in custody following chase through Topeka
A man was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning near N.W. 70th and...
Man injured in rollover crash Thursday morning along US-75 north of Topeka
All hazards likely from 5pm-1am: Tornadoes, hail (2" diameter or greater), wind gusts 60-80 mph
Friday forecast: Severe weather likely by this evening
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded Friday morning to an incident at a...
Police, FBI respond early Friday to residence in west-central Topeka

Latest News

13 News at Six
Police on Friday morning were on the scene of a residence in southwest Topeka as part of an...
Police units respond Friday morning to residence in southwest Topeka
Rev. John Pilcher will return as pastor of Mater Dei Parish immediately, Archbishop Joseph F....
Priest to return to Topeka parish after no charges filed
Food tax bill
Kansas lawmakers approve gradual food tax elimination, Gov. will sign
Davonte Chaney
KC man found guilty in Sept. 2021 Lawrence bank robbery