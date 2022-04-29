Kansans could soon cash out with sports betting bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A representative from a sports technology company, Sportradar, said the bill would regulate an industry Kansans are already taking advantage of.

Senator Robert Olson, the lead Senate negotiator for Senate Bill 84, said, “I think we have something that would be great for Kansans to be able to use these apps, use them on a daily basis when they want to wager. Instead of offshore or other ways.”

The bill would legalize sports betting in the sunflower state, with a 10% tax on each bet.

Assistant Senate Minority Leader Oletha Faust-Goudeau said, “I am looking at Senate Bill 84 as an economic development bill creating jobs. It will do that.”

Opponents are concerned they’re setting up Kansans to go down the wrong path, like an addiction.

“I do think it’s very sobering that we each spend some time before we vote to understand we will destroy people’s lives. We don’t know their names right now, we don’t know what they look like, but we do know it will happen,” said Republican Senator Mark Steffen.

80% of the revenue would go into a fund used to attract professional sports teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, pro basketball, hockey, etc., to Kansas.

“Having that fund available and being able to go into negotiations with a lot of money to be able to do it and give them an opportunity to participate in the process and get a skin? Boy, that’s a pretty strong statement,” said Brandt Iden, Head of Government Affairs at Sportradar. “What’s interesting is that this would be a great test case because we have not seen another state do this.”

According to their website, Sportrader represents more than 85% of all bookmakers in the United States.

Iden said the bill creates legislation about consumer protection, that people are already betting but states like Kansas are receiving nothing back.

“This is not about driving a big dollar amount. This is about making sure we protect players and it’s both sides. We don’t want them to overplay and become burdened and addicted and so forth, but it’s also about players who win,” he said. “I have a lot of stories from people who win a big bet offshore, Bovada, and they go to cash out and they get a check from a Chinese bank and you can’t cash a check from a Chinese bank. It doesn’t work and so this is about protecting all gamuts of the regulated industry.”

