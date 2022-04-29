K-State to host spring commencement in May with in-person, virtual ceremonies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will host commencement ceremonies for spring graduates on May 7, 13 and 14.

Kansas State University says more than 3,000 students will graduate from its institution this spring with commencement ceremonies set for Saturday, May 7 for K-State Salina and Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, for the Manhattan campus.

K-State said the Class of 2022 is the 155th to graduate as nearly 2,350 bachelor’s degrees, 635 master’s degrees, more than 100 doctorates and more than 100 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees will be given out.

The University noted that graduates also include 470 students who earned their degrees through its online program. It said the graduates will be recognized at the K-State Global Campus virtual commencement site HERE.

K-State said commencement will get underway at 10 a.m. on May 7 in the Student Life Center at the Salina campus with speaker David Delker, associate dean and professor emeritus of the campus. Delker retired in 2014 after a long career with K-State in both Manhattan and Salina.

The University said graduate degrees will be awarded at ceremonies in Bramlage Coliseum on May 13. Times for each school’s commencement are as follows:

Graduate School - 1 p.m.

College of Veterinary Medicine - 3:30 p.m.

At the Graduate School ceremony, K-State said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle M.T. Letcher, who earned a master’s in security and strategic studies will speak. At the College of Veterinary Medicine ceremony, Michael Dryden, university distinguished professor emeritus of pathobiology and diagnostic medicine and an internationally recognized expert on fleas and ticks will speak.

Also at the College of Veterinary Medicine ceremony, K-State noted that longtime K-State and College of Veterinary Medicine supporter Cheryl Mellenthin will be presented with an honorary degree.

The schedule for speakers and ceremonies on May 14 is as follows:

College of Arts and Sciences - 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum. Chris Sorenson, Cortelyou-Rust university distinguished professor of physics and university teaching scholar will speak. He will retire after a 45-year career at the university which included being named the Carnegie Foundation and Council for the Advance and Support of Education National Professor of the Year in 2007.

College of Architecture, Planning & Design - 10 a.m., McCain Auditorium. Brittany Williams, senior design manager of strategic innovation, Webcor, will speak. She earned her Bachelor of Architecture from the University. tickets are required to attend this ceremony, which can be reserved HERE.

College of Education - 11 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum. Brian Jordan, executive director of the Kansas Association of School Boards will speak. He earned a doctorate in educational leadership from K-State and will also receive the college’s Dan and Cheryl Yunk Excellence in Educational Administration Award.

College of Business Administration - 12:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum. John Buser, retired vice chairman of Alternative Assets, Neuberger Berman, will speak. He is a K-State alumnus and a longtime supporter of the university.

College of Agriculture - 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum. Michael Torrey, principal and founder of Michael Torrey Associates will speak. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics from K-State.

College of Health and Human Sciences - 4:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum. Kelli Alldredge, senior vice president of engagement for Chicken N Pickle and a K-State alumna will speak.

Carl R. Ice College of Engineering - 6:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum. Deona “Dee” Hayes, founder and CEO of Excellence Engineering will speak. Hayes earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from K-State.

For information about ceremonies, parking, accommodations and more, click HERE.

For a live webcast of the Manhattan campus ceremonies, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.