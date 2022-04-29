Advertisement

Hutchinson man arrested, accused of kidnapping, rape, indecent liberties with a child

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested 51-year-old Tyrone Carter for kidnapping, rape and indecent liberties with a child.

On April 26, police received a call about a juvenile being transported to Hutchinson from Newton against her will.

During a joint investigation with the Newton Police Department, police learned an incident involving the juvenile also occurred at a residence in Newton.

On April 27, a search warrant was executed on the resident. Officers arrested Carter on April 28.

