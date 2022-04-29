Advertisement

Friday morning fire damages apartment on W. 3rd St. in Junction City

By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Fire crews were called out just before 6:30 Friday morning to a fire at 124 West 3rd Street.

When crews arrived on scene fire was climbing the exterior wall of the rear apartment in the 3-unit home.

The fire was quickly extinguished and fire crews were able to contain the fire damage to just the initial apartment.

American Red Cross of Kansas has been called in to assist with temporary living arrangements for one occupant.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional, improper use of smoking materials.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $5,500.00.

