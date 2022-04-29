Friday forecast: Severe weather likely by this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Showers/storms will be moving through this morning with an isolated severe storm or two but the bigger concern will be late this afternoon into this evening where more widespread severe weather is likely and all hazards are possible.

A couple scenarios may play out later today based on how the atmosphere can recover after morning storms so this forecast is not set in stone and is subject to change. With that said, here is the latest thinking:

Isolated storms will develop late this afternoon, anytime after 4pm is fair game. Highest chance will be out toward central Kansas closer to the dry-line. This is when the highest potential of a tornado and very large hail (more than 2″ in diameter) could occur. This threat will linger until the cold front catches up to the dryline and timing of that is unknown.

Once the cold front catches up to the dryline, the tornado threat diminishes, the very large hail threat diminishes as well however golf ball size hail is still possible with wind being the primary hazard. This line of storms will push through by 1am when most of the activity will be east of the WIBW viewing area so this is not expected to be a late night event.

Normal High: 71/Normal Low: 49 (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms through 11am, a few severe storms are possible however widespread severe weather is not expected. Depending how much clearing occurs through mid-afternoon will depend on how warm it’ll get and how the atmosphere can recover for a storm threat to redevelop after 4pm. Highs in the 70s. Winds SE/S 20-30, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Severe weather likely before 1am. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds S/W 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s north and near 70 south. Winds W 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds W 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Storms move back in late Sunday night into Monday with on and off showers/storms for much of next week keeping temperatures steady in the mid-upper 40s for lows and 60s for highs. We’ll watch for a severe weather threat Monday and Wednesday however as of now the greatest risk will remain closer to the Oklahoma border.

Taking Action:

Storms will last through 11am, a few severe t-storm warnings may exist however the severe weather won’t be as widespread as this evening.

With all hazards possible this evening including tornadoes have a plan on what you will do in case a warning is issued for your area. PLEASE do not ask us if and when storms will be in your specific location, that is not known. What is known is the highest risk for severe weather will occur 4pm-1am with the greatest risk for tornados likely before 10pm. We will be live-streaming all evening for us to keep you updated.

Sunday will have better weather vs Saturday for any weekend outdoor activities with lighter winds, more sun and a warmer afternoon.



All hazards possible 4pm-1am Friday evening (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.