Foul play suspected in young woman’s disappearance; $10,000 reward offered for information

California authorities are calling for the public's help in the search for a young woman who vanished three months ago. (Source: KPIX/OAKLEY PD/CNN)
By KPIX staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLEY, Calif. (KPIX) - It has been three months since a young woman from California vanished without a trace.

Police said they’ve exhausted their leads and are pleading for the public’s help.

“It’s been three long, excruciating months since Alexis’ disappearance,” said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis Gabe’s father. “Since our daughter went missing, we have questioned our faith, and have been completely overwhelmed and filled with doubt and despair.”

Alexis Gabe’s parents made a plea at a news conference Thursday to help bring their 24-year-old daughter home.

“Please give Alexis a chance to be the person she’s meant to be in this world. Tell us where our daughter is. Help us bring her back home. We need our daughter back,” Gwyn Gabe said.

Alexis Gabe was last seen on Jan. 26. She told her family she was going to Antioch to visit an ex-boyfriend.

Police and volunteers have conducted extensive searches, but still there have been no signs of Alexis.

“We have reached a point that is beyond frustrating for all of us. We have simply run out of investigative leads to follow,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.

In hopes of generating new leads, the city of Oakley announcing Thursday a $10,000 reward for information on this case, and the police department released surveillance footage captured at the intersection of Oakley Road and Beldin Lane.

“Based on the surveillance footage gathered, we believe that a male subject was responsible for abandoning Alexis’ vehicle,” said detective Tyler Horn of Oakley Police Department.

Investigators said they now are strongly suspecting foul play in this case.

Their goal has never wavered to bring Alexis safely back home. They just need the public’s help to bring peace to the Gabe family.

“Just like everyone else, we’ve had our challenges in life, but this is by far the most unexpected and most difficult thing we’ve had to face,” Gwyn Gabe said.

