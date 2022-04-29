Chiefs to host Amazon’s TNF debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will reign in the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football era.

The streaming service acquired the rights to Thursday Night Football late last year. Its first broadcast will feature an AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers Sep. 15.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell brought Chiefs Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez to the stage at Thursday night’s NFL Draft to announce the team’s home opener would serve as Amazon Prime’s TNF debut.

