Chiefs to host Amazon’s TNF debut

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during overtime in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will reign in the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football era.

The streaming service acquired the rights to Thursday Night Football late last year. Its first broadcast will feature an AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers Sep. 15.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell brought Chiefs Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez to the stage at Thursday night’s NFL Draft to announce the team’s home opener would serve as Amazon Prime’s TNF debut.

