Chiefs draft Purdue defensive end with second pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis (5) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame...
Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis (5) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs added more defense with their second pick of this year’s NFL Draft.

The Chiefs selected Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th pick.

Karlaftis, who was #10 on PFF’s draft board, was a 2021 First Team All-American.

He played 27 games in his career and earned All-Big Ten honors following all three of his seasons in west Lafayette.

Here’s a look at his highlight film from 2021:

