CDC warns hypertensive disorders in pregnancy on the rise, could create complications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CDC indicated the number of moms-to-be who die from hypertensive disorders in pregnancy during childbirth is rising in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy among delivery hospitalizations increased from about 13% in 2017 to 16% in 2019.

Between 2017 and 2019, the CDC said hypertensive disorders affected at least 1 in 7 delivery hospitalizations. It said about a third of those who died during hospital deliveries had a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy documented.

The CDC said HDPs are common and can cause severe complications for those who are pregnant - like heart attacks and strokes - and are the leading cause of pregnancy-related death in the U.S. This includes both pregnancy-associated hypertension that starts during or after pregnancy and chronic hypertension which begins before pregnancy but continues through a pregnancy.

“There are many strategies that clinicians can use to identify, monitor, and manage people with hypertensive disorders in pregnancy to prevent severe complications and deaths. A great example is home-monitoring of blood pressure during and following pregnancy,” said Janet Wright, M.D., F.A.C.C., director of CDC’s Division of Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention at the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. “At a systems level, intentional programming like Perinatal Quality Collaboratives can improve the quality of care and health outcomes and translate findings into interventions.”

The CDC noted characteristics associated with increased risk for HDP - like advanced maternal age, obesity, and diabetes - have increased in the U.S. and may explain the increase in prevalence.

The Centers indicated racial and ethnic disparities of HDP among hospital delivers are stark with the disorder affecting more than 1 in 5 delivery hospitalizations of Black women and about 1 in 6 delivery hospitalizations of American Indian and Alaska Native women.

The CDC said factors that contribute to racial and ethnic inequities in HDP include differences in access to and quality of health care, as well as a higher prevalence of characteristics associated with increased risk like obesity.

The Centers said racial bias in the U.S. health care system can affect HDP care from screening and diagnosis to treatment. It said psychosocial stress from experiencing racism has also been found to be associated with chronic hypertension.

“As healthcare professionals, we must recognize the factors that contribute to racial inequities and work individually and collectively to reduce these rates.” said Wanda Barfield, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health at the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. “Addressing hypertensive disorders in pregnancy is a key strategy in reducing inequities in pregnancy-related mortality.”

The CDC noted the highest prevalence of HDP was among delivery hospitalizations of women over the age of 45 - 31%. It was also high among those who live in rural counties, - 16% - those who live in lower-income ZIP codes, - 16% - and those who delivered in hospitals in the South - 16% - and Midwest - 15%.

According to the CDC, disparities based on location could be due to differences in the prevalence of characteristics associated with HDP - including diet, tobacco use, physical activity patterns, poverty, or access to care.

The CDC strategies to reduce disparities include strengthening regional networks of health care facilities that provide risk-appropriate maternal care through telemedicine and transferring those with high-risk conditions to facilities that can provide specialty services.

The Centers also said severe complications and death from HDP are preventable with equitable implementation of public health and clinical strategies. It said these include efforts across the life course of preventing HDP - identifying, monitoring and appropriately treating those with the disorder with continuous and coordinated care; increasing awareness of urgent maternal warning signs; and implementing quality improvement initiatives to address severe hypertension.

For resources for high blood pressure during pregnancy, click HERE.

For resources to prevent pregnancy-related deaths, click HERE.

To see the CDC’s Hear Her campaign, which raises awareness of maternal warning signs, click HERE.

