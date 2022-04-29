Car-bicycle collision sends man to Manhattan hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to an area hospital after he was injured Wednesday evening in a car-bicycle collision in Manhattan, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 5:54 p.m. near the intersection of S. Juliette Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard. The location was about five blocks south of downtown Manhattan.

Riley County police said the crash occurred when a bicycle that was crossing the intersection was hit by a 2014 Dodge Charger car.

The bicycle’s rider, identified as Xiao Rong Wu, 58, of Manhattan, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of facial, hand, leg and foot injuries.

No injuries were reported to the Charger’s driver, Spencer McNerny, 23, of Manhattan, who was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at an intersection.

