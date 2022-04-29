Advertisement

Car-bicycle collision sends man to Manhattan hospital

A 58-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after a car-bicycle crash Wednesday evening...
A 58-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after a car-bicycle crash Wednesday evening near downtown Manhattan, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to an area hospital after he was injured Wednesday evening in a car-bicycle collision in Manhattan, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 5:54 p.m. near the intersection of S. Juliette Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard. The location was about five blocks south of downtown Manhattan.

Riley County police said the crash occurred when a bicycle that was crossing the intersection was hit by a 2014 Dodge Charger car.

The bicycle’s rider, identified as Xiao Rong Wu, 58, of Manhattan, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of facial, hand, leg and foot injuries.

No injuries were reported to the Charger’s driver, Spencer McNerny, 23, of Manhattan, who was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at an intersection.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged garage door at Capital City Nissan shows the place where a vehicle was stolen from...
Man accused of stealing vehicle from inside Topeka dealership by plowing through closed garage door
At least one taken into custody following chase through Topeka
One juvenile in custody following chase through Topeka
A man was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning near N.W. 70th and...
Man injured in rollover crash Thursday morning along US-75 north of Topeka
Crews responded to a structure fire early Friday in the 4800 block of S.E. 2nd in the Tecumseh...
Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in Tecumseh area
No injuries were reported when a tire came off a semitrailer and struck a school bus Wednesday...
Tire comes of semitrailer, hits school bus with 38 passengers in southwest Kansas

Latest News

Phil Anderson Live
Incident in 2300 Block of SW Hazelton Ct.
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded Friday morning to an incident at a...
Officers respond to incident in west-central Topeka
A Michigan man was seriously injured in a small-plane crash Thursday morning in western Kansas,...
Michigan man seriously injured Thursday in western Kansas plane crash
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Kansas lawmakers give final approval to sports betting plan