Area veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

( L-R ) Brig. Gen. Ret. and Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Bill Turner, Philip Pauly and Phyllis Fitzgerald.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Two Junction City area veterans, Philip Pauly, Staff Sgt. Ret. and Richard Young, Command Sgt. Major were the recipients of Quilts of Valor in ceremonies on Thursday.

Pauly received his quilt in Heritage Park.

Pauly served in the Army and spent time in Vietnam with the 121 Signal Battalion of the 1st Infantry Division where his job was to move supplies from Okinawa to his unit in Vietnam. He retired in 1986. The quilt was a special honor. “Means the world to me, that anybody would think of me after, 30 years, 40 years out of the service.”

In addition to the Quilt of Valor, Pauly also received a Kansas Vietnam Veteran Medallion from Bill Turner, Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs.

Earlier, at the Military Affairs Council breakfast at the Milford Lake Conference Center at Acorn’s Resort, Command Sgt. Maj. Ret. Richard Young, received a Quilt of Valor.

( Center ) Richard "Dick" Young
( Center ) Richard "Dick" Young(JC Post)

The thought behind the Quilt is something that Young enjoyed. “The people that created it wanting to remember the veterans. “Young served in the Army from 1970 to 2001. He is a veteran of Desert Storm where he was a Command Sgt. Major with the 82nd Field Artillery in the Third Armored Division.

According to Donna Martinson, Quilt of Valor Program Coordinator, 425 quilts have been presented to local area veterans in this program.

