Advertisement

3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say

Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Three women have been arrested in connection to a child abuse case at a Lexington child care center, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

WIS reported that Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, is charged with infliction of great bodily harm upon a child. Amy Marie Grice, 38, and Jeannie H. Locklear, 49, are charged with obstructing justice, according to warrants.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the case started a month ago with a call from the child’s mother from Windsor Academy in Lexington. The daycare told the mother of the child that their leg was hurt in the railing of a crib.

Doctors determined that the child’s leg was broken.

Detectives asked to review the video from inside Windsor Academy. Grice and Locklear told deputies that the camera system wasn’t working when the child was injured.

Eventually, detectives determined that the women had taken steps to delete the video after they watched it. However, Koon said that detectives were able to recover the video.

The video allegedly shows McKnight forcefully folding the child’s leg under their body and flipping them into the crib while still holding their left leg.

“Based on detectives’ review of the video, the child was crawling and playing without any visible pain before the incident, then crying and unable to put weight on the left after the incident,” Koon said.

On Friday morning, McKnight, Grice and Locklear were arrested. They are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is assisting the sheriff’s department in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged garage door at Capital City Nissan shows the place where a vehicle was stolen from...
Man accused of stealing vehicle from inside Topeka dealership by plowing through closed garage door
At least one taken into custody following chase through Topeka
One juvenile in custody following chase through Topeka
A man was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning near N.W. 70th and...
Man injured in rollover crash Thursday morning along US-75 north of Topeka
Crews responded to a structure fire early Friday in the 4800 block of S.E. 2nd in the Tecumseh...
Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in Tecumseh area
No injuries were reported when a tire came off a semitrailer and struck a school bus Wednesday...
Tire comes of semitrailer, hits school bus with 38 passengers in southwest Kansas

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by car
Topeka man injured late Thursday when struck by truck's mirror on highway near Manhattan
Cyclist hit by car
Car-bicycle collision sends man to Manhattan hospital
Junction City fire
Friday morning fire damages apartment on W. 3rd St. in Junction City
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
FILE - A flag draped over the side of the Pentagon.
Marshall questions Pentagon on discharge of servicemembers who refused COVID-19 vaccinations