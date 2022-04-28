Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.

Around midnight, deputies said they stopped a white Mercury Sable in the area for failure to stop when leaving a private drive. During the investigation, they said they found meth.

Deputies said Tavis was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

