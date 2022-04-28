Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Josiah and Skyla

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How about doubling the fun in your home with our Wednesday’s Children?

This week, Lori Hutchinson catches up with a brother, sister duo who want their small family to join a larger, adoptive one. Skyla and Josiah are a couple of energetic kids that hope to receive a lot of attention, support, and structure.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

