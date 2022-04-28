Topeka Zoo monitors health of giraffe Abi as joint becomes unstable from previous injury

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at the Topeka Zoo are closely monitoring the health of giraffe Abi as her joint has become unstable from her previous injury.

As guests continue to monitor the recovery progress of 9-year-old reticulated giraffe Abi since her injury three years ago, Topeka Zoo staff said their monitoring her wellbeing.

In 2019, the Zoo said Abi injured her left front fetlock - a joint similar to a human’s ankle. After she showed symptoms from the injury to staff, they said she received immediate treatment.

At that time, staff said Abi’s treatment options were limited to oral medication and stall rest.

Over the past few years, the Zoo noted that Abi has undergone several treatments to reduce swelling around the joint. Veterinary staff have been able to give her injections into the joint, apply ice packs and medicated compresses and use cold laser therapy.

The Zoo said Abi participates in all of her procedures voluntarily through training that was developed since her initial injury. Guests and viewers of the TopZooKTWU Giraffe Cameras have been able to follow along with her journey.

Currently, staff said Abi has a large brace on her injured leg to help with joint stabilization.

“Thanks to the hard work of our large-mammal team, we have been able to work with Abi through positive reinforcement training to a point that she will now voluntarily present her front foot and allow us to examine and manipulate,” said Animal Curator, Wrylie Guffey. “These behaviors really opened opportunities for our veterinary team by allowing for more detailed diagnostics and more direct treatments such as applying ointments and splints.”

The Zoo said the joint has gradually become unstable which has concerned animal care staff that Abi may reach a point where the joint completely breaks down. This would leave her completely unable to bear weight on the leg.

“Our whole team has been working with experts in our field to help determine what the next best step is for Abi. She is such an amazing giraffe to work with and I’m so proud of what our team has been able to accomplish,” said Guffey. “While we cannot be certain what will or will not help, we are monitoring her welfare daily and will continue to provide excellent care for Abi during this process.”

“At this point, we know that the problem in Abi’s joint can’t be reversed,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “The challenge now is providing an adaptation that will accommodate her condition and maintain a good quality of life. We still have some options to work through. Right now, we will keep the brace on and give her stall rest.”

The Zoo said it is currently in the midst of the construction of a new giraffe experience on the south and east side of the zoo. It said the experience will include a new modern 10,000 square-foot indoor giraffe housing facility.

The Zoo said the facility has been designed specifically to meet the health needs of giraffes. It said the facility will include a medical training area and the majority of the floors will have natural substrates to promote joint and leg health.

The Zoo said it anticipates the giraffes to move to the new facility in late summer or early fall of 2023.

