Tire comes of semitrailer, hits school bus with 38 passengers in southwest Kansas

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a tire came off a semitrailer and struck a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on US-283 highway, about three miles northeast of Dodge City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Kenworth semitrailer was northbound on US-283 when a tire from the third axle of the rig came off, striking the side of a 2007 Thomas HDX school bus that was southbound on the highway.

The school bus had 38 passengers on board, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Shayd Weston Dicks, 21, of Colby, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Dicks was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the school bus, Jay Richard Zehr, 50, of Copeland, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Zehr was wearing his seat belt.

No injuries were reported to any of the passengers on the school bus.

