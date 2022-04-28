Thursday forecast: Isolated showers/storms at times

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chance of showers/storms will exist through Saturday morning with the highest chance for rain tonight and Friday night. The highest risk for severe weather is Friday evening.

The risk for severe weather Friday evening will come with a threat for hail (possibly 2″ diameter hail), a tornado threat and strong winds. Now is the time to prepare for anything with the storms, especially 4pm-midnight on Friday. This is not to scare you but to make sure you are prepared and to be weather aware as you start your weekend.

Temperatures are going to be tricky depending on locations of rain showers, cloud cover and sun at times. Highs will at least be in the 70s today and tomorrow with 80s in spots Friday. Saturday most spots will be in the 60s but areas near HWY 36 where rain is more likely may be more in the low 60s vs mid-upper 60s in other spots. But even those that don’t get rain, thickness of cloud cover may also keep highs in the low 60s.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 48 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy with some clearing at times. Isolated showers/storms will exist all day but most spots will be dry through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S/SE 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than some lingering showers/storms in the morning, most of the day will be dry with redevelopment of storms late in the day. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds SE/S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

The time to pay attention to the highest risk for severe weather is 4pm-midnight and this timeframe will be fine-tuned tomorrow.

While it will stay mild Friday night with lows only dropping in the 50s, temperatures may not warm up all that much on Saturday depending on cloud cover and possible rain. Most of the rain will remain near the Nebraska border. There will be more wind Saturday with gusts around 30 mph. By Sunday, it’ll be closer to 20-25 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny as well with a cooler start in the morning but a warmer afternoon before more showers/storms return for next week.

There does remain differences in the models for next week especially with temperatures so don’t be surprised if changes to the forecast occur.

Taking Action:

Showers/storms today will be hit and miss with most spots dry. Have the WIBW Weather app handy and check the radar frequently if you have outdoor plans. Better chance for rain exists tonight. Severe weather is in the forecast late Friday into Friday evening. where all hazards are possible. Think about your plans Friday evening and what you might be doing and what your safety action plan will be in case a warning is issued for your area. Rain showers (no lightning) may linger into Saturday mainly along HWY 36 with most spots dry.

Hail/wind threat with any storms during the day however a higher chance for any strong to severe storms will occur Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

All hazards (hail/wind/tornadoes) are possible especially from 5pm to midnight Friday April 29, 2022 (SPC/WIBW)

