Southwest Kansas man convicted of 3-year-old’s murder

ULYSSES, Kan. (WIBW) - A southwest Kansas man has been convicted of the murder of 3-year-old Carlos Valenzuela III after the child had been physically abused.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Thursday, April 28, Uraquio Agustin Arredondo, 31, of Ulysses was convicted of the 2019 murder of a child.

AG Schmidt said Arredondo was convicted in Grant County District Court after a bench trial before Judge Clinton Peterson. He was found guilty of one count of first-degree felony murder and one count of child abuse.

Arredondo was arrested in February 2020 for the murder of 3-year-old Carlos Valenzuela III following a year-long investigation into the child’s death.

On Feb. 26, 2019, court records indicate Valenzuela was reported unresponsive and died the next day at a Denver hospital.

Arredondo had been involved with Valenzuela’s mother in a romantic relationship.

Schmidt said Valenzuela had been physically abused by Arredondo.

