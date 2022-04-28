Severe weather threat nixes Topeka’s KU Barnstorming Tour stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday’s KU Barnstorming Tour stop in Topeka has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather, per 6th Man Strategies, LLC.

Fans who purchased tickets can transfer them to Sunday’s stop at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park. 13 NEWS reached out to 6th Man Strategies regarding potential rescheduling and is awaiting a response.

The NIL group announced six additional stops Monday, with the Capital City first on the list.

WIBW Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin says Friday’s weather calls for a threat for hail up to 2-inches in diameter, a tornado threat and strong winds. Keep up to date with the latest forecast here.

Remaining stops on the Barnstorming Tour:

April 30 – Hays, KS @ Hays High School Sunday

May 1 – Overland Park, KS @ Blue Valley Northwest High School Friday

May 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Rockhurst High School Saturday

May 7 – Dodge City, KS @ Dodge City Convention Center Sunday

May 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Pembroke Hill School

