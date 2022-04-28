Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Highland Park’s Morgan Dean

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Highland Park’s Morgan Dean.

Morgan plays football, wrestles and plays in the band for the Socts.

He’s also part of the Honor Society and KU’s Upward Bound program, and maintains a 3.65 GPA.

Morgan was also highlighted as USD 501′s Senior of the Month for April.

He plans to attend Washburn or Wichita State to study English with a minor in journalism. He is interested in welding as a trade.

