Advertisement

Man injured after rollover crash Thursday morning along US-75 north of Topeka

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after rollover crash in Metairie...
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after rollover crash in Metairie Saturday afternoon.(Raycom)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash Thursday morning off US-75 highway just north of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 6:28 a.m. Thursday along northbound US-75 highway just north of N.W. 70th Street.

A maroon Ford minivan left the roadway to the right -- or east -- side and went down a steep, grassy slope.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing west near the bottom of the grassy slope.

American Medical Response ambulance crews arrived on the scene and carried the driver -- a man -- from the minivan to a waiting ambulance that was parked along the right shoulder of northbound US-75.

The man then was taken by AMR to a Topeka hospital. The ambulance didn’t have its lights or sirens activated as it left the scene.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the man was alone in the vehicle. Sheriff’s officials added that the vehicle may have left the roadway near N.W. 68th Street, about two blocks south of where it came to rest.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and AMR ambulance, the Soldier Township Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

Additional details, including the man’s condition, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
FILE - Sherrill Sr. was arrested by Topeka Police in relation to a 2020 June motorcycle crash
Man charged in fatal motorcycle accident pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who was outside his patrol car escaped serious injury when his...
Trooper injured when semi strikes cruiser in western Kansas
Topeka Fire Department crews battled a large blaze Wednesday morning at a residence at 2206...
Crews battle large fire Wednesday morning at west Topeka residence
John Wiedmer
One arrested after resident holds alleged trespasser at gunpoint

Latest News

"Co-living sounds wonderful at first but you have this juxtaposition of people who care about...
City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals
Crews responded to a structure fire early Friday in the 4800 block of S.E. 2nd in the Tecumseh...
Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in Tecumseh area
More concerning risk for severe weather will be Friday evening
Hit and miss storms today, better chance of storms tonight
Manhattan Fire Dept. conducts ARFF training at Manhattan Regional Airport