Man injured after rollover crash Thursday morning along US-75 north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash Thursday morning off US-75 highway just north of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 6:28 a.m. Thursday along northbound US-75 highway just north of N.W. 70th Street.

A maroon Ford minivan left the roadway to the right -- or east -- side and went down a steep, grassy slope.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing west near the bottom of the grassy slope.

American Medical Response ambulance crews arrived on the scene and carried the driver -- a man -- from the minivan to a waiting ambulance that was parked along the right shoulder of northbound US-75.

The man then was taken by AMR to a Topeka hospital. The ambulance didn’t have its lights or sirens activated as it left the scene.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the man was alone in the vehicle. Sheriff’s officials added that the vehicle may have left the roadway near N.W. 68th Street, about two blocks south of where it came to rest.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and AMR ambulance, the Soldier Township Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

Additional details, including the man’s condition, weren’t immediately available.

