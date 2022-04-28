Advertisement

Park Hill School District staff member on leave, under investigation following report of inappropriate behavior

The Park Hill School District.
The Park Hill School District.(Via the Park Hill School District on Facebook)
By Nick Sloan and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Park Hill School District says a staff member is on leave and under investigation following a report of inappropriate behavior.

Ryan Stanley, Principal at LEAD Innovation Studio, sent a letter of communication to parents about the situation on Wednesday.

“We reported the allegations to the Children’s Division, and law enforcement officers are investigating to see whether or not there was criminal activity,” Stanley said. “We cannot provide details, both because authorities are investigating and because this is a personnel matter. However, we wanted you to know that we are following our policies and practices, and we are partnering with authorities in their investigations.”

No charges have been announced at this point.

A Kansas City police narrative provided to KCTV5 indicates officers were called out to the school on the morning of April 22. The narrative states a juvenile and his mother reported an “incident.”

The department’s Juvenile Unit was advised to complete an enticement report.

The investigation is not yet completed.

