Advertisement

Multiple businesses receive cease, desist notices after THC products found on shelves

FILE
FILE(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple businesses in Shawnee Co. received cease and desist notices after search warrants found THC in products they were selling.

On Thursday, April 28, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants at various retail businesses in the county. It said deputies seized illegal products that had been offered for sale and distributed to the general public.

Deputies said the products were in various forms of packaging identified as Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC and Delta-10 THC, which have been classified as schedule 1 drugs under state law.

The Task Force reported no retail business had been shut down as a result of the operation and no arrests have been made yet.

Deputies said each business was served a cease and desist notice which called for the immediate stop to the sale of all Delta-8, 9, and 10 THC products.

The Task Force noted that it will continue to address the issue with other retail businesses that may be engaged in the unlawful sale of these products.

In December, Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed a legal opinion that outlawed the sale of Delta-8 in Kansas.

Delta 8, 9 and 10 are all illegal at the state level in Kansas. Delta 9 is most commonly known as traditional THC.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sherrill Sr. was arrested by Topeka Police in relation to a 2020 June motorcycle crash
Man charged in fatal motorcycle accident pleads guilty to manslaughter
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who was outside his patrol car escaped serious injury when his...
Trooper injured when semi strikes cruiser in western Kansas
Topeka Fire Department crews battled a large blaze Wednesday morning at a residence at 2206...
Crews battle large fire Wednesday morning at west Topeka residence
Damaged garage door at Capital City Nissan shows the place where a vehicle was stolen from...
Man accused of stealing vehicle from inside Topeka dealership by plowing through closed garage door

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Statehouse (AP)
Kansas legislature passes bill to include internet child sex crimes on violent offenders list
Fancy Creek Rd. Fire
About 45 acres of public land burn in another Riley Co. wildfire
Tornado Risk on Friday Evening
At least one taken into custody following chase through Topeka
Two juveniles in custody following chase through Topeka