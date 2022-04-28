Multiple businesses receive cease, desist notices after THC products found on shelves

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple businesses in Shawnee Co. received cease and desist notices after search warrants found THC in products they were selling.

On Thursday, April 28, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants at various retail businesses in the county. It said deputies seized illegal products that had been offered for sale and distributed to the general public.

Deputies said the products were in various forms of packaging identified as Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC and Delta-10 THC, which have been classified as schedule 1 drugs under state law.

The Task Force reported no retail business had been shut down as a result of the operation and no arrests have been made yet.

Deputies said each business was served a cease and desist notice which called for the immediate stop to the sale of all Delta-8, 9, and 10 THC products.

The Task Force noted that it will continue to address the issue with other retail businesses that may be engaged in the unlawful sale of these products.

In December, Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed a legal opinion that outlawed the sale of Delta-8 in Kansas.

Delta 8, 9 and 10 are all illegal at the state level in Kansas. Delta 9 is most commonly known as traditional THC.

