A Mother is looking for answers after her son disappeared nearly 40 years ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Randy Leach disappeared in 1988 after attending a graduation party.

Nearly 40 years later, his mother is not losing hope.

Alberta Leach organized a peaceful rally outside of the Kansas Statehouse Thursday afternoon to get Governor Kelly’s attention. Leach is hoping Kelly can open up a cold case to help her find answers.

Leach says she has over 10,000 signatures from petitions and plans to hand them over to Kelly.

According to Alberta, search efforts and investigations by law enforcement have been no help and she says time is running out.

“My husband passed away a year ago, we had hoped that we could find out what happened to Randy. He had been ill, stressed, broken heart, but anyways we aren’t going to give up, we are going to keep fighting,” she said.

