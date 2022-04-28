Marysville Police warn of fentanyl laced marijuana

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville Police have warned residents they recently seized marijuana which had been found to be laced with fentanyl.

The Marysville Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, April 28, to warn residents of the dangers of fentanyl.

MPD said recently, officers seized marijuana which tested positive for fentanyl. While officers said they often hear “it’s just weed,” they said that may not always be true.

MPD noted that fentanyl does not have a smell or taste and can be added to any other substance.

Officers said they have seen an increase of illegal substances that test positive for fentanyl.

Simply put, MPD said fentanyl can be deadly and the danger is real.

Officers said they want to educate the public, especially those who may use illegal substances. They said they want residents to know that help is always available.

Additionally, MPD said Kansans who would like a Naloxone kit can request one for free HERE.

