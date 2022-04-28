Advertisement

Man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl set to be executed next month

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.(Georgia Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping a 10-year-old girl more than 45 years ago is scheduled to be executed next month.

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward announced Wednesday that Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at the state prison in Jackson.

Presnell, who’s 68, is accused of abducting and attacking the two girls as they walked home from school on May 4, 1976. He was convicted in August 1976 on charges including malice murder, kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to death.

His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
FILE - Sherrill Sr. was arrested by Topeka Police in relation to a 2020 June motorcycle crash
Man charged in fatal motorcycle accident pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who was outside his patrol car escaped serious injury when his...
Trooper injured when semi strikes cruiser in western Kansas
Topeka Fire Department crews battled a large blaze Wednesday morning at a residence at 2206...
Crews battle large fire Wednesday morning at west Topeka residence
John Wiedmer
One arrested after resident holds alleged trespasser at gunpoint

Latest News

Purchases of fossil fuel-powered delivery vehicles will cause environmental harm for decades to...
Groups that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID-19 vaccine for littlest kids
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
LIVE: Biden wants another $33B to help Ukraine battle Russia
A family in Massachusetts was awarded nearly $5 million after golf balls caused thousands of...
Family awarded $5 million for golf ball damage to home