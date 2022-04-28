Man accused of stealing vehicle from inside Topeka dealership by plowing through closed garage door

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a Colorado man is facing theft charges for driving a vehicle out of a dealership through a closed garage door.

TPD Lt. Manuel Munoz says around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, cleaning crews arrived to Capital City Nissan to find the front door broken and a vehicle missing from the showroom floor.

Munoz says the stolen vehicle appeared to have exited the building by driving through one of the garage doors.

TPD says early Thursday morning, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6800 block of SE Evans. That vehicle was later identified as a 2021 Blue Nissan Rogue -- the one stolen from the dealership.

Police say when the Rogue was located, Rider J. Leppin, 27, of Colorado was inside.

Leppin was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, theft, felony criminal damage, and for a felony warrant out of Colorado.

