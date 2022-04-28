Two juveniles in custody following chase through Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two juveniles were taken into custody following a police pursuit through parts of Topeka Thursday afternoon.

Video from former WIBW Reporter Shawn Wheat shows one man being escorted away in handcuffs near SW 21st St. and SW Randolph Ave. The location is north of the Kansas Neurological Institute.

Officials on-scene say the chase started when a TPD officer attempted to to stop a car near SW Shadow and Pembroke for reckless driving. The car sped away and police joined in pursuit until they were ordered to stop near 17th and Oakley for safety reasons. Officials told 13 NEWS the car was “falling apart as it fled.”

The vehicle was located a short time later near SW 21st and Collins.

Officials say both occupants, only identified as male juveniles, fled the scene but taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.

No other information has been released.

