Kansas legislature passes bill to include internet child sex crimes on violent offenders list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature has passed a bill to include internet child sex crimes on the list of those required to register as a violent sex offender.

On Wednesday, April 27, a bill was enrolled and presented to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly after the Legislature voted to add those who trade child pornography over the internet to the list of those required to register as a violent sex offender.

Senate Bill 366 was introduced to Senate on Jan. 20 and referred to the Committee on Judiciary, it was passed through on a Final Action vote of 39-1. The bill was then sent to the House Committee on Corrections and Juvenile Justice and passed with a unanimous emergency final action vote.

Originally, the bill called for burglaries to include instances in which someone enters or remains in any locked or secured portion of any home, building or other structure with the intent to commit another crime.

A Committee Report, which included the sex offender stipulation, was adopted by the House with a unanimous vote and the Senate with a 37-3 vote.

The bill was originally requested by Ed Klumpp on behalf of the Kansas Sheriff’s Association, the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Kansas Peace Officers Association.

Under current law, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the list of sexually violent offenses which require registration includes exploitation of a child but not internet trading or aggravated internet trading of images of children being sexually abused.

“Passage of this piece of legislation allows Kansas law to catch up with technology,” Schmidt said. “The methods of distributing visual depictions of the sexual abuse of children continue to expand. This added tool will help prevent more kids from becoming victims. I am grateful for the strong legislative support for this much-needed measure.”

In February, Schmidt said his office testified that there is a strong correlation between collecting and disseminating child pornography and contact offenses against children. Therefore, he said adding a registration requirement to these online sex crimes against children will increase protection for a vulnerable population.

The bill now awaits the signature of Gov. Kelly.

