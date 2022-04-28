Advertisement

Kansans reflect on lives lost during the Holocaust

Kansans gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to remember the lives taken during the Holocaust.
By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
“Never shall we forget the small faces of the children whose bodies I saw transform into smoke under a silent sky.”

Survivors were also honored at the ceremony.

“We pay tribute to their resilience and their fortitude, they moved forward from profound loss to rebuild their lives and reconstitute their new lives as a refugee in a new country,” said Jessica Rockhold.

Some speakers had parents who witnessed the tragedy up close.

”My father could not believe what he was seeing one by one, the young men were taken off the truck and walked to the edge of this huge pit and shot one by one in the head and fell into the mass grave,” said Dr. Michael Good.

Governor Laura kelly also took the time to explain there is no room in the state for hatred and hopes Kansans learn from the past to make a better future.

”Kansas is stronger when it embraces diversity, celebrates differences and recognizes unique contributions.”

”Before I sign the proclamation, I want to recognize the Kansas Holocaust Commision for its work educating Kansans about the Holocaust and urging all people to overcome prejudice and bigotry,” said Kelly.

