Advertisement

Hundreds of state, business leaders convene for Annual Kansas Chamber Dinner

Hundreds of state, business leaders convene for Annual Kansas Chamber Dinner
Hundreds of state, business leaders convene for Annual Kansas Chamber Dinner(WIBW-TV)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Business leaders from around the state met at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner.

Around 700 people attended Wednesday’s dinner where the chamber discussed their accomplishments and their goals looking ahead.

The Annual dinner allows state and business leaders to socialize while the chamber celebrates some of its members who have gone above and beyond in the last year.

President and CEO, Alan Cobb says the chamber has had great success this legislative session.

“A lot of the things that we have been advocating for has had significant bipartisan support,” said Cobb. “That’s encouraging in a more divisive time than we’ve had in the past. We’ve had some success and hopefully, they will wrap everything up this week.”

The Chamber also welcomed its keynote speaker, Kristen Soltis Anderson. As a nationally recognized pollster, author, commentator, and founding partner of Echelon Insights, Anderson regularly advises corporate and government leaders about polling and messaging strategies.

According to the Chamber, Anderson also hosts SiriusXM’s “The Trendline with Kristen Soltis Anderson” on its nonpartisan P.O.T.U.S. politics channel and author of The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (And How Republicans Can Keep Up).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
FILE - Sherrill Sr. was arrested by Topeka Police in relation to a 2020 June motorcycle crash
Man charged in fatal motorcycle accident pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

Baby formula shortage raises concerns for Topeka parents
Flint Hills Volunteer Center celebrates new home office with ribbon cutting
(Source: Daimler Trucks/handout)
Kansas Senate passes bill permitting automated trucks
Thursday Human Trafficking Summit focuses on financial institutions