Hundreds of state, business leaders convene for Annual Kansas Chamber Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Business leaders from around the state met at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner.

Around 700 people attended Wednesday’s dinner where the chamber discussed their accomplishments and their goals looking ahead.

The Annual dinner allows state and business leaders to socialize while the chamber celebrates some of its members who have gone above and beyond in the last year.

President and CEO, Alan Cobb says the chamber has had great success this legislative session.

“A lot of the things that we have been advocating for has had significant bipartisan support,” said Cobb. “That’s encouraging in a more divisive time than we’ve had in the past. We’ve had some success and hopefully, they will wrap everything up this week.”

The Chamber also welcomed its keynote speaker, Kristen Soltis Anderson. As a nationally recognized pollster, author, commentator, and founding partner of Echelon Insights, Anderson regularly advises corporate and government leaders about polling and messaging strategies.

According to the Chamber, Anderson also hosts SiriusXM’s “The Trendline with Kristen Soltis Anderson” on its nonpartisan P.O.T.U.S. politics channel and author of The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (And How Republicans Can Keep Up).

