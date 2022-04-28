Advertisement

High school seniors dive into the job market at TCALC

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 28, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High school seniors searched the job market Thursday, April 28, thanks to the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC).

The event was open to all Topeka Public Schools including Topeka High, Topeka West, Hope Street, and Highland Park. Some of the companies in attendance included Stormont Vail, St. Francis, Midland Care, Chick-Fil-A, and Kansas Gas Service.

TCALC’s associate principal, Jessica Johnston, told 13 NEWS that such an event gives companies and students a chance to find work.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for some of our graduating seniors to find some employment after graduating here in a few weeks,” said Johnston. “So, we made some partnerships with local businesses and wanted to give them an opportunity to interview with some of the companies, see what’s out there, what’s beyond high school, to get them prepared.”

Johnston said they normally have a college and career fair in the fall.

