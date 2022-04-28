Federal arrest warrant lands Topeka man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after deputies were tipped off about the location of a suspect with a federal arrest warrant.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Martwan L. Cay, 32, of Topeka, is in custody for alleged felon in possession of a firearm after an arrest warrant was executed, which led to a search warrant on Wednesday, April 27.

On Wednesday, deputies said they were called to the 3700 block of SW Topeka Blvd. after they received information on where an individual with a federal arrest warrant for felon in possession of a firearm could be was received. An on-scene investigation found the person in question, Cay, was staying at a hotel in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Officer from the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit helped arrest Cay.

Cay was arrested and placed in custody.

During the execution of a subsequent search warrant initiated by the Unit, deputies said they found a handgun, ammunition, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and pills believed to contain fentanyl were found.

Cay was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the federal arrest warrant. He was also booked for felony interference, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of opiates, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

