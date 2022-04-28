FBI warns Kansas parents of online sexual extortion scheme targeting young boys

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI has warned Kansas parents to be wary of a scheme in which adults pose as young girls on social media and sexually extort young boys for money.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division has warned parents and caregivers in Kansas about an increase in incidents of sextortion of young children.

The FBI noted the number of reports of an adult posing as young girls coercing young boys through social media to gather sexual images and videos and then extort them for money has spiked recently.

The Bureau said sextortion starts when an adult contacts a minor over any online platform used to meet and communicate such as in games, on apps, or even on social media accounts. In a scheme that has recently become more prevalent, the predator - who poses as a young girl - deceives and manipulates to convince a young man - usually 14 to 17 years old - to engage in explicit activity over video which is secretly recorded by the predator.

The FBI noted that the predator then reveals they have made the recordings and then attempts to extort the victim for money to prevent them from being exposed online.

The Bureau said sextortion is a crime. It said the coercion of a child by an adult to produce what is considered Child Sexual Abuse Material carries heavy penalties, which can include life in prison. To make the victimization stop, it said children typically have to come forward to someone - usually a parent, teacher, caregiver or law enforcement.

The FBI said the embarrassment children feel from the activity they were forced to engage in is what usually prevents them from coming forward. It said sextortion offenders could have hundreds of victims globally, so coming forward to help law enforcement find the offender could prevent countless of other incidents of sexual exploitation to that victim and others.

“Parents should be aware of these sextortion schemes to better prepare themselves for conversations with their children. Discussions like these can be difficult but are important in keeping children safe from predators. Many times, victims are hesitant to come forward, and as caregivers, teachers, or trusted adults, it is imperative that we bridge that gap. Reporting these incidents may not only help protect your child from harm, but other children as well,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub.

The Bureau has provided the following tips to protect children online:

Be selective about what is shared online, especially personal information and passwords. If social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator could be able to figure out a lot of information about children.

Be wary of anyone encountered for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.

Be suspicious if someone is met through a game or app and they ask to start talking on a different platform.

Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sextortion:

Contact your local FBI field office (contact information can be found at www.fbi.gov ), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov , or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org ). Do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it. Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.

In 2021, the FBI said the IC3 received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints with more than $13.6 million lost. It said this number includes all types of extortion reported - not just this particular scheme.

For more information about sextortion and how to keep children safe, click HERE.

