Evergy customers to see new rate increase on May bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average Evergy customer will see about $1.50 more on their electric bill starting next month, which will amount to about $20 extra by the end of the year.

Starting May 1, The Kansas Corporation Commission says Evergy Kansas Metro residential customers will pay about $1.46 more per month for electricity. This will amount to an extra $17.52 per year based on an average monthly usage of 1,059 kWh.

The utility’s ‘Kansas Metro’ coverage area includes portions of Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Anderson, Miami, Johnson, and Linn counties.

A $0.36 per month increase already went into effect for Evergy’s ‘Kansas Central’ customers on April 1, 2022. The ‘Kansas Central’ area includes most of the WIBW-TV 17-county viewing area.

In response to the latest release from the KCC, Evergy Spokesperson Gina Penzig told 13 NEWS “Evergy’s investment in transmission infrastructure is focused on reliability, better access to lower cost generation resources and to enable Kansas’ growing renewable energy sector. All of the costs associated with transmission investment are rigorously evaluated and reviewed at the federal level and then submitted to the KCC for audit.”

Kansas law allows electric utilities regulated by the KCC to recover costs incurred from the transmission of electric power through a separate transmission delivery charge on customer bills, without approval from the Commission.

The Commission acknowledged the effective date of the increase at its meeting on Thursday morning. Generally, it said it has jurisdiction over Evergy’s retail rates and terms of service, however, a regulated electric utility is statutorily authorized to adjust its Transmission Delivery Charge due to changes in cost under Kansas law.

As such, the KCC noted that it has no discretion and is required to accept the proposed change on a subject to refund basis within 30 business days of the application. In accordance with the statutory requirement, it said these transmission delivery charges are “conclusively presumed prudent” as filed.

If irregularities are found later, the Commission said it can then order changes, including refunds.

The KCC said Evergy’s application requested $43.3 million in TDC revenues, an increase of $7.8 million from the previous TDC. It said that increased the transmission-related portion of a residential customer’s bill from $0.00626 per kWh to $0.00764 per kWh.

In March, Evergy increased Kansas Central residential customers’ bills by 36 cents.

To view the full order, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.